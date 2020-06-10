The company realized that the software experience on the Blloc Zero18 was the one primary thing that everyone was interested in. Let’s check out how the Blloc Ratio app launcher manages to transform the user experience with a minimalist UI.

US-based company Blloc recently unveiled its latest Ratio app launcher in a limited beta. As part of the limited beta, the company plans to focus on collecting user feedback, requested features, and bug fixes. Even though the software is in beta, the actual idea behind the launcher and the UI is just too interesting. Taking a look back, the Blloc Ratio launcher comes from the Zero18 “minimalist smartphone” that the company first launched in 2018. The company claims that the device managed to achieve moderate success. In fact, it also sold out at some retail places.

However, beyond the limited success, it pushed the actual software in front of a sizable audience. With time and ample user feedback, the company realized that the software experience on the Blloc Zero18 was the one primary thing that everyone was interested in. Now, the company wants to bring this experience to as many devices as possible. Let’s check out how the Blloc Ratio app launcher manages to transform the user experience.