BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

BMW iX grabs attention easily with its imposing styling. It gets BMW’s large kidney grille with a black theme, styled by sleek LED headlamps with dual-beam appearances. The Design is very futuristic with bold and strong build quality and The bonnet too comes with a sculpted and masculine appearance. BMW also says that the iX comes with the slimmest ever Full LED headlight system ever used on a BMW, and I must say that it looks good. BMW is also introducing a new concept called ‘Shytech’ with the iX. Functions like washers, fillers etc. are cleverly hidden beneath various elements. While the front BMW logo houses the windshield washer fluid filler, the one at the back operates as a washer spray. At 4,953mm in length and sporting a wheelbase of 3,000mm, the iX is a rather big SUV. Watch this video to know more.