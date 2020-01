Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor has launched a new smartphone in India – the Honor 9X. The smartphone comes with a full screen display, thanks to the pop-up selfie camera. The Honor 9X also comes with a triple rear-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera. Other highlights of the smartphone include 4,000mAh battery, USB Type-C port and more. Here is our first look at the Honor 9X.

