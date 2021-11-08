comscore WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp | BGR India

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one such instant messaging app without which one can never start their day. It is perhaps the most popular app in India, but there's one useful feature that's a little hard to find - the ability to make notes to yourself.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: November 8, 2021 6:14 PM IST

WhatsApp is one such instant messaging app without which one can never start their day. It is perhaps the most popular app in India, but there’s one useful feature that’s a little hard to find – the ability to make notes to yourself without much hassle. This feature is very easy to use but is not very well known among WhatsApp users. In this video, we are sharing a step-by-step guide on how to chat with yourself on WhatsApp for taking notes, making to-do lists, and more.

