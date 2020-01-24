How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has finally rolled out its much-anticipated update recently. As part of the new update, the company is finally rolling out dark mode or dark theme for its users across the world. This rolls out months after the initial reports starting surfacing online. It is worth noting that the Dark mode is currently only available for users running the Beta version of WhatsApp on Android. Now, I know a lot of you are not on beta version, in fact even I’m not on the beta version. So how do you get the WhatsApp dark mode? Well, today at BGR, I’ll be showing you how to get the dark mode on WhatsApp right now!