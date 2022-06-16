comscore Apple MacBook Pros Retina Display with Intel Haswell launched starting from $1,299 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • Hands On
  • Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look

Videos

Watch Next

Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video 5.44

Reviews

Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video
MacBook Air 2022 & MacBook Pro 2022 India Pricing #WWDC2022-Watch Video 1.12

Hands On

MacBook Air 2022 & MacBook Pro 2022 India Pricing #WWDC2022-Watch Video
iQOO Neo6 Smartphone is here, Check out the First Impressions #iQOONeo6 6.35

Hands On

iQOO Neo6 Smartphone is here, Check out the First Impressions #iQOONeo6
INFINIX HOT 12 PLAY: Super-Budget Smartphone | #FirstLook #mazzakhaikya 7.17

Hands On

INFINIX HOT 12 PLAY: Super-Budget Smartphone | #FirstLook #mazzakhaikya

Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look

Hyundai has already commenced the bookings for 2022 Venue facelift. The new Hyundai Venue will feature the segment first Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant along with several new features.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: June 16, 2022 11:06 PM IST

Hyundai finally launched its much awaited mid-size SUV Hyundai Venue facelift in India today (June 16). The company has already revealed how the facelift of the compact SUV will look like and it has also detailed the equipment list the car will get. Hyundai has already commenced the bookings for 2022 Venue facelift. The new Hyundai Venue will feature the segment first Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant along with several new features. You can watch the launch of the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift here as well.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Features

Reviews

News

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks