Hyundai finally launched its much awaited mid-size SUV Hyundai Venue facelift in India today (June 16). The company has already revealed how the facelift of the compact SUV will look like and it has also detailed the equipment list the car will get. Hyundai has already commenced the bookings for 2022 Venue facelift. The new Hyundai Venue will feature the segment first Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant along with several new features. You can watch the launch of the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift here as well.