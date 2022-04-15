Infinix today launched a new budget smartphone in India. The newly launched Infinix Hot 11 2022 is the successor to the Infinix Hot 11 and the Infinix Hot 11s that were launched in India last year. It competes with the likes of the Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 30A and Samsung Galaxy M12 in India.

Infinix today launched a new budget smartphone in India. The newly launched Infinix Hot 11 2022 is the successor to the Infinix Hot 11 and the Infinix Hot 11s that were launched in India last year. It competes with the likes of the Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 30A and Samsung Galaxy M12 in India. Infinix Hot 11 2022 price and availability As far as the pricing is concerned, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be available in India at an introductory price of Rs 8,999. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting April 22 in Polar Black, Sunset Gold and Aurora Green colour variants. Infinix Hot 11 2022 specifications Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Infinix Hot 11 2022 features a 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 550 nits of brightness, a 20:9 aspect ratio and Panda King glass protection on top. Talking about performance, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 is powered by the UniSoc T610 processor that clocks a speed of up to 1.82 GHz. This processor is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space and it runs Google’s Android 11-based XOS skin on top.