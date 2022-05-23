Infinix HOT 11 2022 comes installed with a UniSoc T610 processor with a CPU clock speed of Upto 1.82 GHz speed and a highly efficient 12nm production process. Available in a 4GB RAM/64 GB memory variant, the device comes with an expandable virtual RAM of up to 3GB.

Infinix Hot 12 Play is launched in India today. The TRANSSION Group has unveiled a new addition to its fully loaded budget-friendly smartphone segment with first-in-segment upgrades. It will be available on Flipkart on sale from May 30th onwards at an introductory price of Rs.8499/-. Available in 4GB RAM/64GB with 3GB of expandable memory variant, HOT 12 Play will come in four exciting colour alternatives: Racing Black, Horizon Blue (Hero Colour), Champagne Gold and Daylight Green. Infinix's refreshing new HOT 12 Play stands out for its 6.82" display with HD+ resolution, biggest in the segment with a first-in-segment 90 Hz Refresh Rate & 180 Hz of Touch Sampling rate HOT 12 Play continues the tradition of Infinix in offering the best-in-class camera. It features a 13 MP Dual rear camera with a dedicated quad-LED flash, the only device in the segment with the feature. On the front, the smartphone has an 8MP in-display selfie camera with a dedicated Dual LED flash, yet again the only device in the segment with this feature. HOT 12 Play is backed by the biggest battery in the segment of 6000mAh, which keeps the smartphone operational even after long hours of heavy usage. It is also the only device in the segment to have a 10W charge support with a Type C cable, giving users the freedom to their favourite things, for as long as they want, without bothering about frequently recharging the phone.