INFINIX SMART 6 Plus UNBOXING : SUPER-BUDGET Smartphone Launched

Shruti Sharma   |    Published: July 29, 2022 6:00 PM IST

Infinix launched another smartphone in its SMART series SMART 6 Plus . With no compromises made on the essentials like Big Screen, Big Battery and Bigger storage, the device too sports a 6.82” HD+ screen, the leading in the segment to deliver an immersive viewing experience to the users. The price of this smartphone starts at Rs. 7,999/- only. Talking about other features- Biggest screen and display: To ensure a bigger and brighter mobile viewing experience, the all-new SMART 6 Plus comes with a massive 6.82” Drop notch screen with HD+ resolution, the brightness of 440 NITS and an 90.6% Screen-to-body ratio. Its cinematic screen has a 1200:1 contrast ratio and 72% NTSC colour demonstration, making the images and videos seem very colourful. Stupendous storage: The all-new Smart 6 Plus is the most reasonably-priced smartphone with a 64GB storage backed by an in-built 3GB LPDDR4X GB RAM and an additional 3GB virtual RAM that can be extended. By enabling the virtual RAM feature, the smartphone can keep the most-used apps ready in the background. Users will not have to wait for them to launch and can immediately multitask between the apps. Smart 6 Plus is powered by Helio G25processor with latest Google’s Android 12 (Go Edition) feature that improves the app start-up time by almost 15%, offers 900MB of more storage to the users and frees upto 270 MB of the device’s RAM, allowing download of 3-4 more apps. Smart 6Plus also comes with a dedicated 3-in-1 SD card slot for those who want to expand the memory up to 512 GB. Enhanced Security: Upgraded with the latest Android 12, Smart 6 Plus ensures extra privacy with features that are easy to understand and use. The device also comes with a dedicated Fingerprint sensor/ Face unlock for enhanced security.

