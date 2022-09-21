comscore iPhone 14 check out the First Impression and is it worth Updating

iPhone 14 First Look | What's new ? Worth the upgrade? | #iphone14

iPhone 14 introduce critical safety capabilities such as Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite, a first in the industry.

Shruti Sharma   |    Published: September 21, 2022 6:50 PM IST

iPhone 14 First Look: Apple launched its iPhone 14 series, includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The new iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. iPhone 14 starts at Rs. 79,990 and iPhone 14 Plus costs at Rs. 89,990. The iPhone 14 colors are Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Red. We tested the paler blue model, which is an attractive cornflower blue shade. iPhone 14 take stunning photos and video with a powerful camera system featuring new Main and front TrueDepth cameras, the Ultra Wide camera for unique perspectives, and Photonic Engine — an enhanced image pipeline. The A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU, which offers incredible performance and efficiency for demanding workloads, and is designed with privacy and security built in. iPhone 14 introduce critical safety capabilities such as Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite, a first in the industry. And with amazing battery life, industry-leading durability features, and super-fast 5G, this iPhone lineup is more advanced than ever before.

