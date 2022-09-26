iPhone 14 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 129,900 and comes in four models 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing: iPhone 14 Pro was recently launched along with the other iPhone 14 series. The phone comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate 6.10-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 1179×2556 pixels. It comes with 6GB of RAM. The iPhone 14 Pro supports wireless charging, as well as the fast charging. As far as the cameras are concerned, the iPhone 14 Pro on the rear packs a triple camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel (f/1.78) primary camera; a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) camera, and a 12-megapixel (f/2.8) camera. It has a single front camera setup for selfies, featuring a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. iPhone 14 Pro is based on iOS 16 and packs 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB of inbuilt storage. The iPhone 14 Pro is a dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) mobile that accepts Nano-SIM and eSIM cards. The iPhone 14 Pro measures 147.50 x 71.50 x 7.85mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 206.00 grams. It was launched in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black colours. It features an IP68 rating for dust and water protection. Connectivity options on the iPhone 14 Pro include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, GPS, Bluetooth v5.30, Lightning, 3G, 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India) , and 5G with active 4G on both SIM cards. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and compass/ magnetometer. iPhone 14 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 129,900 and comes in four models 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. For more on this one , watch the video, review shall come soon.