iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Is the BMW partnership it?

iQOO 7 Legend comes with a unique design and a unique two-chip configuration to maximise performance. Here are our first impressions of the device.

Karanveer Singh Arora   |    Published: May 3, 2021 4:24 PM IST

iQOO for its iQOO 7 Legend has partnered with BMW, similar to the earlier OnePlus partnership with McLaren. The new iQOO 7 Legend features a pearl white finish with the iconic BMW M Motorsport stripes. Apart from the special Legend edition, the iQOO 7 is currently the most affordable smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Here are our first impressions of the new device.

