iQOO 9T Launched In India starting from Rs 49,999, First Flagship with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset & vivo V1+ display chip

iQOO 9T is one of the first flagship phone to be coming under Rs50K and first brand to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset in India.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: August 2, 2022 7:31 PM IST

So the much awaited iQOO 9T has been finally Launched with beautiful design and looks and with some great specs and today in this video I will be showing you what all you will be getting in the phone and will be giving you my first impression of the phone. So without much further delay lets quickly check out what all do we get in the box along with the smartphone. So Now that we have the all new iQOO 9T in our hands let me quickly tell you 5 things that you must know about the phone along with First Impression. Well first let me tell you that its one of the first flagship phone to be coming under Rs50K and first brand to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset in India. So about the processor and software that we will talk in the section later for now lets first look at the overall build quality and design of the all new iQOO 9T.

