The iQOO 9T is also likely to use Vivo’s V1+ chip that will offload processing from the main chipset to the dedicated one, for better results.

iQOO 9T has been launched in India. This is company’s next flagship smartphone. Smartphone comes with 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, priced at Rs 49,999, and a 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant at Rs 54,999. These prices, however, will see a drop of Rs 4,000 on using an ICICI Bank credit card. That means the iQOO 9T may effectively cost you Rs 45,999 and Rs 50,999, respectively.

The iQOO 9T uses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is only a slightly bumped-up version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that powers the regular iQOO 9. As for the rest of the specifications, the iQOO 9T will feature a 6.78-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone has improved liquid cooling system so as to give a better gaming experience. The iQOO 9T features a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor with gimbal stabilisation. As a triple camera set-up it will also have 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel sensor. The iQOO 9T is also likely to use Vivo’s V1+ chip that will offload processing from the main chipset to the dedicated one, for better results. The iQOO 9T packs a 4700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.