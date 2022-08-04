comscore Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3 Duos surfaces online | BGR India

Shruti Sharma   |    Updated: August 4, 2022 1:27 PM IST

iQOO 9T has been launched in India. This is company’s next flagship smartphone. Smartphone comes with 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, priced at Rs 49,999, and a 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant at Rs 54,999. These prices, however, will see a drop of Rs 4,000 on using an ICICI Bank credit card. That means the iQOO 9T may effectively cost you Rs 45,999 and Rs 50,999, respectively.

The iQOO 9T uses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is only a slightly bumped-up version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that powers the regular iQOO 9. As for the rest of the specifications, the iQOO 9T will feature a 6.78-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone has improved liquid cooling system so as to give a better gaming experience. The iQOO 9T features a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor with gimbal stabilisation. As a triple camera set-up it will also have 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel sensor. The iQOO 9T is also likely to use Vivo’s V1+ chip that will offload processing from the main chipset to the dedicated one, for better results. The iQOO 9T packs a 4700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

