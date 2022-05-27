iQOO Neo6 Smartphone is here, Check out the First Impressions #iQOONeo6

The iQOO Neo 6 is feature packed smartphone and comes with some premium specs. The iQOO Neo 6 was already launched in India.

iQOO Neo 6 5G will launched in India on May 31 and the smartphone will be sold exclusively on Amazon India and iQOO’s official website. The iQOO Neo 6 is expected to be priced around Rs 35,000. The iQOO Neo 6 is feature packed smartphone and comes with some premium specs. The iQOO Neo 6 was already launched in India. The screen size of the smartphone 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging technology. The rear setup goes by a 64MP main lens with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS support. It is assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP portrait sensor. It can shoot 4K videos at 60fpsI. On the front, it has a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. For more on iQOO Neo 6 watch this video and we shall review it soon for you.