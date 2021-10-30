JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India

Jio and Google on Friday announced that the much-anticipated JioPhone Next, the made-for-India smartphone jointly designed by the two companies, will be available in stores from Diwali for Rs 6,499 per unit. However, customers can get the budget 4G smartphone in India by paying an upfront cost of Rs 1,999.

Jio and Google on Friday announced that the much-anticipated JioPhone Next, the made-for-India smartphone jointly designed by the two companies, will be available in stores from Diwali for Rs 6,499 per unit. However, customers can get the budget 4G smartphone in India by paying an upfront cost of Rs 1,999. The remaining amount can be paid via the company’s easy EMI scheme. Jio has announced four different JioPhone Next EMI plans for its customers. Under the Always-on Plan, which has a duration of 18 months and 24 months, customers will have to pay only Rs 350 or Rs 300, depending on the choice of tenure. Users will also get 5GB of data + 100/min of talktime per month. The next plan is the JioPhone Next Large plan. Under this plan, customers can pay Rs 500 for 18 months or Rs 450 for 24 months. Users will get 1.5GB of 4G data per day and unlimited voice calls. The third Reliance Jio plan for JioPhone Next is called XL. Customers can choose to pay Rs 550 for 18 months or Rs 500 for 24 months. Under this plan, users get 2GB of high-speed 4G data daily and unlimited voice calls. Lastly, the XXL plan. Reliance JioPhone Next buyers can pay Rs 600 per month for 18 months or Rs 550 for 24 months and get 2.5GB of 4G data per day along with unlimited voice calls.