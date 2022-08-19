The All-New Alto K10 meets a multitude of needs that arise in day-to-day city life with utmost ease.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited recently announced the launch of the All-New Alto K10. A true symbol of pride, trust and reliability, the All-New Alto K10 is now available with fresh new exteriors, spacious interiors, enhanced performance and a host of comfort, safety, convenience and connectivity features. Launched with the tagline #IndiaKiChalPadi, the All-New Alto K10 is all set to take-off once again in style, after having put millions of customers behind the wheel in its unparalleled 22-year journey. The All-New Alto K10 is an active enabler of a better life for today’s customers wanting to feel confident, satisfied, and comfortable. The All-New Alto K10 has been conceptualized, designed and developed in India using Suzuki’s Platform, Powertrain and Technology. With a more powerful and efficient Next-Gen K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, spacious cabin, modern features, contemporary design, and confident maneuverability, the All-New Alto K10 meets a multitude of needs that arise in day-to-day city life with utmost ease.