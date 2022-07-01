comscore Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India, Starting at Rs 7.9 Lac | BGR India

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India, Starting at Rs 7.9 Lac

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 has been finally launched in India and gets a major design overhaul, making it look sharper and bolder.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: July 1, 2022 10:34 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 has been finally launched in India and gets a major design overhaul, making it look sharper and bolder. It gets a new grille, sleek twin LED projector headlights with twin L-shaped LED DRLs, redesigned bumpers, new alloys, and more premium wrap-around LED taillights. Maruti has given the car a more rugged look, thanks to a chunkier body cladding that also gives a dual-tone look up front and back. In terms of interiors Maruti has added sunroof now to give Brezza a more premium feel.

