It will be available with a front-wheel drivetrain as standard, but the mild-hybrid will also come with Suzuki’s AllGrip all-wheel-drive system (basically AWD) that will be available with the MT option of Zeta and Alpha.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 has been launched in India. Grand Vitara will be made available in six solid colours and three dual-tone colour options. The price of the new SUV is still not set yet. But Maruti is expected to start delivering the new SUV ahead of the festive season. It will be available with a front-wheel drivetrain as standard, but the mild-hybrid will also come with Suzuki’s AllGrip all-wheel-drive system (basically AWD) that will be available with the MT option of Zeta and Alpha. This system also gets four driving modes – Auto, Sand, Snow, and Lock. Watch the first look of the all new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022.