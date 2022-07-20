comscore Samsung most preferred amongst Android gadgets: Report | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • Hands On
  • Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car

Videos

Watch Next

Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video 2.9

Hands On

Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video
Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Launched Starting at Rs 10,999, Check out the Unboxing and First look of the premium segment earbuds 3.27

Hands On

Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Launched Starting at Rs 10,999, Check out the Unboxing and First look of the premium segment earbuds
oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video 1.24

Hands On

oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video
Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience 2.09

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car

It will be available with a front-wheel drivetrain as standard, but the mild-hybrid will also come with Suzuki’s AllGrip all-wheel-drive system (basically AWD) that will be available with the MT option of Zeta and Alpha.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: July 20, 2022 6:02 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 has been launched in India. Grand Vitara will be made available in six solid colours and three dual-tone colour options. The price of the new SUV is still not set yet. But Maruti is expected to start delivering the new SUV ahead of the festive season. It will be available with a front-wheel drivetrain as standard, but the mild-hybrid will also come with Suzuki’s AllGrip all-wheel-drive system (basically AWD) that will be available with the MT option of Zeta and Alpha. This system also gets four driving modes – Auto, Sand, Snow, and Lock. Watch the first look of the all new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Features

Reviews

News

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks