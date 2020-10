Xiaomi’s new stainless steel frame Mi Watch Revolve costs Rs 9,999. We take a look at it.

Xiaomi's new stainless steel frame Mi Watch Revolve comes in only a 46mm version with a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen and can track sports activities with 10 professional sports modes. Additonally, the Mi Watch features FIRSTBEAT professional sports analysis and comes with GPS.