MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Micromax In 2c is launched in India today .This phone is quite similar to the Micromax 2b that was launched last year.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: April 26, 2022 6:04 PM IST

Micromax In 2c is launched in India today .This phone is quite similar to the Micromax 2b that was launched last year. It has a drop notch design with dual rear cameras. The Micromax In 2c also comes with an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC as well as a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the inbuilt storage. It also includes a 5,000mAh battery which gives upto 16 hours of video streaming or 50 hours of talk time on a single charge. Micromax In 2c price in India has been set at Rs. 8,499 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. As an introductory offer, the phone at a discounted price of Rs. 7,499. The Micromax In 2c will be available in Brown and Silver colours through Flipkart and the Micromax official site starting May 1.

