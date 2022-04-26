MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Micromax In 2c is launched in India today .This phone is quite similar to the Micromax 2b that was launched last year.

Micromax In 2c is launched in India today .This phone is quite similar to the Micromax 2b that was launched last year. It has a drop notch design with dual rear cameras. The Micromax In 2c also comes with an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC as well as a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the inbuilt storage. It also includes a 5,000mAh battery which gives upto 16 hours of video streaming or 50 hours of talk time on a single charge. Micromax In 2c price in India has been set at Rs. 8,499 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. As an introductory offer, the phone at a discounted price of Rs. 7,499. The Micromax In 2c will be available in Brown and Silver colours through Flipkart and the Micromax official site starting May 1.