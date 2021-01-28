For consumers, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go i5/8/128GB model is available at Rs 71,999 and top-end i5/8/256GB at Rs 91,999.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is available in India from January 22 through commercial authorized resellers, authorized retail, and online partners such as Reliance Digital and Amazon at no-cost EMIs up to 9 months starting Rs 8000/month. For consumers, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go i5/8/128GB model is available at Rs 71,999 and top-end i5/8/256GB at Rs 91,999. Here’s our first look at the latest Surface laptop.