Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

For consumers, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go i5/8/128GB model is available at Rs 71,999 and top-end i5/8/256GB at Rs 91,999.

Sneha Saha   |    Published: January 28, 2021 9:38 PM IST

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is available in India from January 22 through commercial authorized resellers, authorized retail, and online partners such as Reliance Digital and Amazon at no-cost EMIs up to 9 months starting Rs 8000/month. For consumers, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go i5/8/128GB model is available at Rs 71,999 and top-end i5/8/256GB at Rs 91,999. Here’s our first look at the latest Surface laptop.

