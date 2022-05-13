comscore Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone | BGR India
  Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: May 13, 2022 1:35 PM IST

Motorola recently launched the Moto Edge 30 in India after revealing it in the global market a few days ago. Moto Edge 30 comes equipped with a 6.5 inch pOLED display that features a screen refresh rate of 144 Hz and it joins the Moto Edge 30 Pro that already exists in the country’s smartphone market with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. In this video we will be unboxing and showing you the first look of the smartphone.

