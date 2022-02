The smartphone comes with top-end features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chipset, ultra-smooth 6.7-inch HDR+ pOLED display and an advanced camera system.

Motorola recently announced the launch of its flagship device Motorola Edge 30 Pro in India. The smartphone comes with top-end features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chipset, ultra-smooth 6.7-inch HDR+ pOLED display and an advanced camera system. It comes in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White colour options. Watch this video to know more.