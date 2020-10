Check out our first impressions of the Motorola Razr 5G.

The Motorola Razr 5G comes as the successor to the 2019 Razr with a host of improvements and upgrades. There’s a modern Snapdragon 765G chip inside that enables 5G connectivity. You also get a better 48-megapixel main camera and a more refined design than the older model. We got to spend some time with the Razr 5G and here are our first impressions.