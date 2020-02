Motorola launched its first foldable smartphone, the re-imagined Motorola RAZR back in November 2019. The new RAZR features a foldable screen along with a somewhat familiar design. The company also revealed some information behind bringing back the iconic smartphone. The RAZR took four years to build and 26 prototypes. We got a chance to spend some time with the new device a couple of weeks back. Here is a first look at the Motorola RAZR. In the meantime, you can also read our first impressions.