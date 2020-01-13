Nikon D780 First Impressions: Best of both worlds

Nikon, the Japanese camera maker has launched its latest DSLR camera, the Nikon D780. The company revealed the details about the D780 at the ongoing CES 2020. In addition, the company also managed to bring the new camera to Consumer Electronics Imaging Fair 2020; also known as Mumbai Photofair 2020. D780 is a spiritual successor to the Nikon D750. The company has also added some interesting features to the D780 making one of the most unique new launches. Just days after the launch, Nikon invited us to the Photofair where we spent some time with the Nikon D780. Here are our first impressions of the latest DSLR offering from the camera maker.