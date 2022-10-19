comscore Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Nissan Qashqai carries the company’s new V-Motion Chrome grille with boomerang-shaped matrix LED headlamp.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 19, 2022 1:34 PM IST

Nissan recently hosted a global launch event in New Delhi wherein the automaker unveiled three new electric hybrid SUVs. These hybrid SUVs include the Nissan X-Trail, Nissan Juke and the Nissan Qashqai. While these cars have been unveiled for global markets, the company has confirmed that it will be bringing all the three electric hybrid SUVs to India soon. Nissan Qashqai carries the company’s new V-Motion Chrome grille with boomerang-shaped matrix LED headlamp. It comes with a 1.3L turbo petrol engine with a 12V mild hybrid system that offers up to 270Nm of torque. It comes with a 1.3L turbo petrol engine with a 12V mild hybrid system that offers up to 270Nm of torque.This SUV is also available with ePower powertrain that comes with a 1.5L petrol engine and a 140kW electric motor for ‘self-charging’ functionality along with 156bhp of power.

