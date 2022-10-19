Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Sporting a distinctive muscular design, flexible utility, and advanced all-wheel drive capabilities, the X-Trail has been known for over 20 years, as Nissan’s perfect offering for adventurous famili

Sporting a distinctive muscular design, flexible utility, and advanced all-wheel drive capabilities, the X-Trail has been known for over 20 years, as Nissan’s perfect offering for adventurous families. • Both the exterior and interior of the X-Trail reflect a spirit of versatility and adventure • The exterior is highlighted by signature Nissan design elements such as the floating roof and V-motion grille. The frontal aspect is framed by striking headlights that appear moulded within the bodywork of the front bumper, with combined daytime running lights and indicators nestled along the shut-line of the hood • From the side, muscular wheel arches at the front and rear give the X-Trail presence on the road, while at the base of the doors, an inset feature brings a sense of fluidity to the sheer surfaces of the doors.