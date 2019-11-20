NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Unboxing

Electronics maker Noise has just launched a new wearable series, the NoiseFit in the Indian market. This new wearable is called the NoiseFit Evolve. The company has priced the wearable at Rs 5,499 and it is available on Gonoise.com. It also features a round AMOLED display with a circular dial. The wearable comes with a heart-rate monitor, step counter, activity tracker, and IP68 certification. The company also claims that the device can offer “over” three days in terms of battery life. It also comes with up to 10 days of backup on standby mode. Here is the unboxing of the NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch.