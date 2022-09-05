comscore Nokia 2660 Flip Launched Check out the first impression

Nokia 2660 Flip Launched ! #firstimpressions

There is a 1,450mAh removable battery on the Nokia 2660 Flip that is claimed to offer up to 20 hours of talk time on 2G and 6.5 hours talk time on 4G LTE.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 5, 2022 10:36 AM IST

Nokia launched new feature phones in India. Nokia 2660 Flip and 8210 4G. These phones are not smartphones but feature phones and Nokia got is all nostalgic with these two. The Nokia 2660 Flip has been launched in India at a price of Rs 4,699 and is available to purchase on the Nokia India online store and offline retailers. The Nokia 2660 Flip has been launched in three colour options – Blue, black, and red. The Nokia 2660 Flip has been launched with a 2.8-inch QVGA display and a 1.77 QVGA display on the cover flap. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T107 Single Core processor, paired with 48MB RAM and 128MB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 32GB via a microSD card slot. The Nokia 2660 comes with Dual-SIM connectivity with slots for two nano SIM cards and the smartphone runs on S30+ operating system. The Nokia 2660 Flip mobile phone also comes with a VGA rear camera with LED flash. In terms of connectivity, the flip phone comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, a micro-USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and wireless FM. There is a 1,450mAh removable battery on the Nokia 2660 Flip that is claimed to offer up to 20 hours of talk time on 2G and 6.5 hours talk time on 4G LTE.

