Nokia G21 smartphone launched in India today. It is among the other line up of products launched by HMD. Nokia G21 is built to combat low battery anxiety with a whopping three-day battery, the Nokia C01 Plus, two new feature phones – the Nokia 105 and Nokia 105 Plus and two new audio accessories, the Nokia Comfort Earbuds and the Nokia Go Earbuds+. The new Nokia G21 smartphone offers exciting experiences so you can live your life to the fullest. It flaunts a sleek design coupled with Nokia’s legacy durability and quality. The Nokia G21 comes with snappy 50MP triple Camera with AI imaging, provides up to three-day battery life and promises two years of OS upgrades and twice more security updates in the segment. Three years of monthly security updates, offering twice more updates than most smartphones in this price range, means the Nokia G21 will work seamlessly in the background to protect you, so you can go about your day worry-free. Nokia G21 is powered by Android , the phone will get two years of Android OS upgrades. It’s ready for Android 12TM, so you always have access to the latest features and have a smartphone that you can keep for longer.iii Introducing an all-new design with the left camera lens stack, the Nokia G21 is thinner and more ergonomic. Unlocking the power of 90Hz refresh rate for the first time in the G-series, the improved refresh rate makes scrolling and typing even more fluid, and photos look smoother. Delivering beautiful detail even in low light, the Nokia G21’s 50MP triple-lens AI camera will fully equip anyone to create professional-looking photography. On the front, it ensures your evening selfies will have just the right amount of light and clarity. The Nokia G21 smartphone – the 4/64GB variant will be available at INR 12,999/- and the 6/128GB variant at INR 14,999/- across Retail and leading e-commerce players and on nokia.com. Retail customers could also avail a Triple Zero Finance offer powered by Bajaj Finserve as a launch offer. Nokia 105 will be available in two colours at INR 1299 onwards And Nokia 105 Plus will be available in two great colours Red/Charcoal at INR 1399 onwards and the audio accessories – Nokia Comfort Earbuds will be available at INR 2799 and Nokia Go Earbuds+ at just INR 1999. All these devices will be available PAN India at stores near, whether you prefer to shop in your local market or in large format stores or on e-comm sites. We’ve ensured that our devices are accessible to all.