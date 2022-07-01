One Plus Nord 2T launched at Rs.28,999, Check out the detailed first impression of the smartphone

Despite having glass on the front and back, The OnePlus Nord 2T feels light and well balanced.

The OnePlus Nord 2T includes the 10 Pro’s 89W SuperVOOC fast charging system, Which takes about 30 minutes to fully charge. Despite having glass on the front and back, The OnePlus Nord 2T feels light and well balanced. The night mode unquestionably improves the overall quality of photos taken in low light. The OnePlus Nord 2T restores the alert slider, Which was missing in some of the company’s recent devices. The OnePlus Nord 2T is available in two colour options: grey shadow and jade fog. The grey version resembles the sandstone-finished model and appears quite premium for the price. The jade fog provides a typical glossy finish. Also the Display of OnePlus Nord 2T is equipped with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display and an AMOLED panel that refreshes at 90Hz. Rear camera is outfitted with the OnePlus 10R camera system. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera, An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. Front camera, For selfies and video calls, The phone has a 32-megapixel sensor. Software of the phone is ships with OxygenOS 12.1 and the Android 12 operating system. Processor is powered by 1300 chipset and can accommodate up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus Nord 2T starts at Rs 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end model of the phone costs Rs 31,999 and includes 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.