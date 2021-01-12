OnePlus Band first impressions

Here're our first impressions on the OnePlus Band that launched in India recently at a price of Rs 2,499.

OnePlus Band has launched in India today at a price of Rs 2,499. While you all have to wait till January 13 to get your hands on OnePlus’ first-ever fitness band, I have been using the band for the last four days. I will share the verdict in my full review on BGR.in once I use the fitness band rigorously and test all exercise modes, sleep tracker, heart-rate monitor properly. But what I will share with you today are my initial impressions of the OnePlus Band.