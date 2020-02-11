OnePlus Concept One: First Impressions

Smartphone maker OnePlus has finally brought its much anticipated OnePlus Concept One to India. We managed to spend some time with the smartphone at the flagship OnePlus Experience Store in Connaught Place, New Delhi. OnePlus initially revealed the smartphone about a month back at CES 2020. The smartphone manages to showcase the fruits of the partnership between the OnePlus and McLaren design team. This includes the much-hyped disappearing camera in addition to the leather-like finish on the back. Here are our first impressions of the OnePlus Concept One.

