OnePlus Nord, the much-anticipated mid-range smartphone is finally out after months of speculations, leaks, and teasers. The company just unveiled the smartphone on the global stage along with the specifications, features, and pricing information. It is the first sub Rs 30,000 smartphone that the company has launched in the last four years. As per the teasers, the smartphone marks a new beginning for the company along with a journey back to its roots. OnePlus is offering multiple RAM and internal storage variants with some India-specific options. Looking at the numbers, OnePlus Nord features up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Let’s take a first look at the latest smartphone. Here, we will unbox Nord to check the contents of the retail box.