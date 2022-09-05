comscore OPPO ENCO Buds 2 Watch the First look in it worth buying

OPPO ENCO Buds 2 : Worth Buying !

Oppo Enco Buds 2 are available in India at a price of ₹1799. These earbuds are offered in a single colour option which is Black.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 5, 2022 10:41 AM IST

Oppo launched it’s new earbuds Oppo Enco Buds 2. These new entry level earbuds are equipped with AI-based noise cancellation features and offer Dolby Atmos support. The all new earbuds from Oppo come with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and have a range of up to 10 metre. It is IPX4 rated for dust and water resistance. Moreover, the device features 10m drivers and are claimed by Oppo to offer a total playback time of up to 28 hours along with the changing case and can last for up to seven hours on a single charge on the earbuds. The all new Oppo Enco Buds 2 are available in India at a price of ₹1799. These earbuds are offered in a single colour option which is Black.

