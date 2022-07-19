The overall design of the earbuds looks very premium and solid.

Now lets look at what all these earbuds are offering us so these oppo Enco X2 TWS are the flagship earbuds from the company and it does brings a lot of good features and improvements from its predecessor Enco X. Lets talk about the Design and Built of the Earbuds so these premium segment earbuds give you a nice solid feeling, offering you nice polished look with apt size of the stem not too long not to short. The overall design of the earbuds looks very premium and solid. So on the bottom of the case you usb type c port which supports 5 mins of quick charging and has a indicator once you open the lid showing you power, charging and lower battery. Now lets look at the other features it offers, Primary feature includes a massive 45 dB Active Noise Cancellation with 4,000 Hz ultra-wide frequency giving the earbuds one of the most powerful noises canceling earbuds in its class.