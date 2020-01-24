comscore Oppo F15 First Impressions | BGR India

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Hands On

The Oppo F15 will challenge the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2. Here are our first impressions of the Oppo F15.

  • Published: January 24, 2020 11:20 AM IST

Oppo F15 is the latest device in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. It is one of the lightest smartphone in this segment. The device features MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes equipped with quad camera setup on the back. There is a 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. At Rs 19,990, the smartphone looks great on paper but the challenge is equivalent to climbing a mountain. Here is our first look at how Oppo F15 stacks up against Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2.

