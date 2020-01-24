Oppo F15 First Impressions

Oppo F15 is the latest device in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. It is one of the lightest smartphone in this segment. The device features MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes equipped with quad camera setup on the back. There is a 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. At Rs 19,990, the smartphone looks great on paper but the challenge is equivalent to climbing a mountain. Here is our first look at how Oppo F15 stacks up against Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2.