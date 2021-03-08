comscore Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G unboxing and first look: Decent performer for the price 1.35

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G unboxing and first look: Decent performer for the price
Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery 5.18

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions 3.55

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look 0.72

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G has been launched in India priced at Rs 25,990. Here's your first look at the design aesthetics of the new mid-range 5G smartphone.

Hansa Verma   |    Published: March 8, 2021 8:52 PM IST

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G has been launched in India with 48-megapixels quad rear cameras, MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800U processor, and a 4310mAh battery. The smartphone was launched alongside the Oppo F19 Pro. The new Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G supports 5G as well. Further, it sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Here’s a first look.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Features

Reviews

News