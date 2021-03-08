Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G has been launched in India priced at Rs 25,990. Here's your first look at the design aesthetics of the new mid-range 5G smartphone.
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G has been launched in India with 48-megapixels quad rear cameras, MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800U processor, and a 4310mAh battery. The smartphone was launched alongside the Oppo F19 Pro. The new Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G supports 5G as well. Further, it sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Here’s a first look.