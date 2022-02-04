Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Oppo has launched its Reno 7 series in India. The new series comprises a total of two smartphones: Oppo Reno 7 Pro and Oppo Reno 7. In today’s video, we will unbox the Pro model which comes with top-flight features. The smartphone boasts a 50MP triple rear camera system, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC, and a 65W fast charging support among other things. To find out more about the Reno 7 Pro smartphone, watch our latest video!