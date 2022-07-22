The Reno8 5G packs a 4500mAh battery that provides up to one-and-half days of use on a single charge.

Oppo Reno 8 5G has been launched in the Indian Market at the Oppoverse Event recently. The phone comes with some promising features and Specifications. The device comes with a streamlined unibody design and is available in two colours: Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black. The one that we have is the Shimmer Gold Varient. The Reno8 5G packs a 4500mAh battery that provides up to one-and-half days of use on a single charge. Its 80W SUPERVOOCTM adaptor allows for a 50% recharge with just an 11-minute recharge. Lets look at the first Impression video of the all new Oppo Reno 8 5G.