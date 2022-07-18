The high-end Reno8 Pro comes with several upgrades and has managed to impress us in the brief.

Oppo has finally launched its Oppo Reno8 Series in India today at the oppoverse event, which includes Oppo Reno8 and Oppo Reno8 Pro. The high-end Reno8 Pro comes with several upgrades and has managed to impress us in the brief. Talking about its display, it features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that has a 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display is indeed quite smooth and a tiny punch hole camera tucked on the top of the display also does not hamper the user experience much. The colours look punchy and the sound is also loud enough. Watch the first look of the phone.