OxygenOS 11: First Look

If you are interested in checking out what all features it offers, then watch our OxygenOS 11 first impressions to know more about it.

Staff   |    Published: September 15, 2020 10:31 AM IST

OnePlus has finally released its latest OxygenOS 11 update for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users. This is not a stable version, but a beta update based on Android 11. It brings the much-awaited Always-on-Display (AOD) feature, improved dark mode, and customized gesture for OnePlus shelf. There are other features too which are worth your attention. If you are interested in checking out what all features it offers, then watch our OxygenOS 11 first impressions to know more about it.

