POCO for the first time have come up with this amazingly beautiful Nebula green colour that you will see that giving it a unique look in comparison to all the other phones, well the back of the phone comes with glossy yet matt kind of finish which looks premium, the best part is you do not have to put a cover on it as it gives a very rough and tough feeling and also the phone will not attract any smudges or fingerprint on its back so you can carry the phone as it is. And flaunt the design it comes with, even the phone weight is also fine its not that heavy and not that light as well so medium sorta weight. So apart from the back there is also a triple camera setup that is placed very smartly in square box and the square is placed in another rectangular box along with 64MP OIS branding that means the phone comes with 64MP as its Primary camera along with Optical image Stabilization feature that has also been introduced in this phone under the mid budget range which is a very good upgrade in the F series. Now I have clicked some pictures for you guys from this phone lets quickly look at how the pictures have come out from the all new POCO F4.