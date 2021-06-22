comscore Poco M3 Pro 5G video first impressions: All about flamboyance | BGR India

Poco M3 Pro 5G video first impressions: All about flamboyance

The Poco M3 Pro is keen on offering 5G at an affordable price but it hides its well established side of being an all-rounder. We take a quick look.

Amritanshu Mukherjee   |    Published: June 22, 2021 6:39 PM IST

Starting at Rs 13,999, the Poco M3 Pro 5G still seems unreal for a sub-Rs 15,000 smartphone. It has got all the specifications that tech enthusiasts love and the design that appeals to the youth. However, the actual future-proof version costs Rs 16,000 (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) and that goes into the Redmi Note 10 Pro territory.

Has Poco done enough to keep the M3 Pro 5G in considerations for an affordable smartphone buyer? Keep an eye for our review in the next few days to learn the answer.

