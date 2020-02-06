Poco X2 First Impressions

After nearly one and a half years, Poco has launched its second smartphone in India. Called Poco X2, it is also the first smartphone since the brand became independent. It is not the successor to Poco F1 but it is the biggest challenger yet to Realme X2, Oppo F15 and Vivo V17 in the country. We got our hands on the device and here is our first look and initial impressions of the smartphone. Stay tuned for our full review.

