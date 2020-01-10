comscore Realme 5i First Impressions: Polished Realme 5s | BGR India

Realme 5i First Impressions: Polished Realme 5s

Hands On

This comes about one month after the launch of its previous device, the Realme 2x. Taking a closer look, the Realme 5i is somewhat similar to the Realme 5 and 5s in terms of specifications.

  • Published: January 10, 2020 5:06 PM IST

Realme has launched its latest smartphone, the Realme 5i in India. This new device comes about one month after the launch of its previous device, the Realme 2x. Taking a closer look, the Realme 5i is somewhat similar to the Realme 5 and 5s in terms of specifications. Focusing on the differences, all three devices feature different finishes on the back. We have already reviewed the Realme 5s and Realme 5 in the past. You can check out our first impressions to see how the Realme 5i looks like in the real world. However, if you want to read how Realme 5i will perform, identical hardware and software are likely to behave in the same manner.

You can read the text review for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s along with Realme 5i first impressions.

