comscore Realme 5i Unboxing | BGR India

Realme 5i Unboxing

Hands On

We got the chance to get our hands on the Realme 5i sometime before the launch. Here is our unboxing video showcasing the smartphone for the first time.

  • Published: January 10, 2020 12:02 PM IST

Smartphone maker Realme launched its latest smartphone, the Realme 5i in the Indian market. The new smartphone comes with a new Sunrise design finish on the back. However, taking a closer at the smartphone, it is quite similar to Realme 5. In fact, it is also similar to what we have seen in recently launched Realme 5s. The primary difference that one would notice is limited to changes in the external design and finish. We got the chance to get our hands on the Realme 5i sometime before the launch. Here is our unboxing video showcasing the smartphone for the first time. You can read more about the device here.

  • Published Date: January 10, 2020 12:02 PM IST

Featured Videos

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000
2:05
Features
Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
3:29

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
1:08

Features

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look
1:48

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look

Reviews

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review
5:15

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Vivo V17 Review

Vivo V17 Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

BoAt Airdopes 201 Review
3:14

BoAt Airdopes 201 Review

News

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019
2:00

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements
1:18

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Hands On

Realme 5i Unboxing
4:15

Realme 5i Unboxing

Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights
3:04

Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Cinematic Unboxing and Setup

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Cinematic Unboxing and Setup

Vivo V17 Unboxing

Vivo V17 Unboxing

Features

Best laptops launched at CES 2020
3:40

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games
4:13

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Best smartphones launched in India in 2019
4:06

Best smartphones launched in India in 2019