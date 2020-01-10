Realme 5i Unboxing

Smartphone maker Realme launched its latest smartphone, the Realme 5i in the Indian market. The new smartphone comes with a new Sunrise design finish on the back. However, taking a closer at the smartphone, it is quite similar to Realme 5. In fact, it is also similar to what we have seen in recently launched Realme 5s. The primary difference that one would notice is limited to changes in the external design and finish. We got the chance to get our hands on the Realme 5i sometime before the launch. Here is our unboxing video showcasing the smartphone for the first time. You can read more about the device here.