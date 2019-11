The Realme 5s is an affordable smartphone priced under Rs 10,000 with 48-megapixel quad camera setup. It will go head to head with Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. The smartphone runs on Snapdragon 665 SoC with a base variant that features 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It runs on Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS 6 skin on top. Last but not least, the device also features a 5,000mAh battery. Here are our first impressions of the Realme 5s.

You can read the text version here.